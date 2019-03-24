‘The Batman’ to Begin Production in December

Out of all of the projects on DC Films’ radar, The Batman has accumulated quite a lot of attention amongst fans and skeptics alike. Now, after a pretty unique trek onto the big screen, we appear to know when the film will begin production.

A new listing in Production Weekly reveals that the upcoming DC film is slated to begin production in December of 2019. While it does not hint at a specific date, the listing indicates that production will start in “Early December”, and that DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to life. Former DC president Geoff Johns is listed as an executive producer, similarly to his role in most DCEU films at this point.

The Batman is expected to focus on a yet-to-be-cast younger iteration of Bruce Wayne, after Ben Affleck officially stepped down from the role earlier this year. Details around the project are gradually beginning to come to light, as well as its unique place in the DC universe as a whole.

“Right now, I’m involved in The Batman,” writer-director Matt Reeves said in a recent interview. “What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know. Aquaman is going to be very different from the Todd Phillips Joker movie, and that’s going to be different from Shazam and Harley Quinn. Warners believes they don’t have to try to develop a giant slate that has to have all the plans for how it’s going to connect. What they need to try and do is make good movies with these characters.”

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves said of his take on the Caped Crusader. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman will hit theaters on June 25, 2021. Other upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

