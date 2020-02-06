The Batman Star Peter Sarsgaard Reacts To Theory He’s Really Playing Harvey Dent

Never let it be said that actor Peter Sarsgaard has a bad poker face. It was previously revealed in the official announcement of production starting on The Batman that his character in the film will be Gotham City District Attorney Gil Colson, which hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing about who he is “really playing,” in particular how he’s actually Harvent Dent aka Two-Face. Speaking with EW Live on SiriusXM about the project, Sarsgaard was asked about these theories and played it as cool as Mr. Freeze.

When asked if he had read any of the theories about his character, Sarsgaard simply replied: “No. I don’t know any of them, but I’m curious.” After being told specifically that some think he’s playing Harvey Dent in secret, the actor hilariously answered: “Wow. Cool. Very interesting,” not giving an inch about if there is any truth to it at all. Sarsgaard went on to have high praise for director Matt Reeves though, discussing how the director has handled the pressures of working on a giant blockbuster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve been around some big shows like this and seen the way that it can both go well and not go well,” Sarsgaard said “It is so nice to have someone at the helm who is just utterly in control. Because it’s like being a CEO artist, you’ve gotta have both things. It’s been a real pleasure, I’m the type of person where I can’t be held to what I first said to you…. He just has to forget the first thing or add it or not worry about it or just let me talk, and he’s been very good that way.”

The Batman also features Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman with Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Colin Farrel as The Penguin. Production on the movie is now underway in London. Composer Michael Giacchino will compose the score for the film, revealing that the reboot aims to “do something different.”

“Matt and I have talked about this for well over a year now. We’re like best friends so we talk all the time anyway, so this is just a normal part of our conversations,” Giacchino said. “‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we did this? Wouldn’t it be fun if we did this? Let’s take it in this direction, do something different.’ That’s what we’re trying to do, is to take it and do our version of it, the thing that we would want to do, and hopefully that is different from everyone else’s.”

The Batman is currently scheduled to fly into theaters June 25, 2021.