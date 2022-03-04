The Batman: Warner Bros Releasing Screenplay in Hardcover This Fall

✖

The Batman was a huge box office success for Warner Bros. when it was released earlier this year with a massive global box office of more than $770 million and for those who loved watching the Robert Pattinson-starring film on the big screen, they'll soon be able to read the film — or rather its script — as well. Warner Bros. is releasing the screenplay for The Batman in hardcover this fall. The Batman: The Official Script Book is set to be released by Insight Editions on October 4th.

According to the book's official listing on Amazon, "Experience The Batman in an all-new way, with this deluxe version of the film's thrilling script. Follow the Caped Crusader early in his career as he faces off against sinister serial killer The Riddler and reckons with the sins of the Wayne family's past. Featuring film stills that add visual depth to the story, The Batman: The Official Script Book is an immersive tribute to the Dark Knight's journey from the page to the screen."

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman stars Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Golson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The film did so well at the box office that it secured a sequel, which was officially confirmed during Warner Bros. and DC's presentation at CinemaCon 2022 earlier this year.

"One film that unquestionably hit that sweet spot this year was Matt Reeves' The Batman," Toby Emmerich said at the time. "Matt took one of our most iconic and beloved superheroes and delivered a fresh vision that clearly resonated with audiences and with your incredible support, shattered box office records around the world, which is one of the reasons I'm excited to break the news that Matt, Rob Pattinson and the whole team will be taking audiences back to Gotham with The Batman 2."

"I just want to echo what Toy said and thank you for all your tremendous support for The Batman," Reeves said. "We couldn't have gotten here without the faith, enthusiasm, and hard work of everyone in this room and your amazing teams here and around the world. Every part of this journey has been thrilling for me as a filmmaker and a huge fan of this character and I'm excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter."

The Batman: The Official Script Book will be released on October 4th.