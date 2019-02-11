‘The Batman’: Will Arnett Reveals His Pick for the Next Caped Crusader

Ever since Ben Affleck stepped down from his duties as the Caped Crusader, everyone has been wondering who will be the next Batman.

Well, actor Will Arnett, who voiced the character in The LEGO Batman Movie, The LEGO Movie, and its sequel, might have a suggestion. While on the red carpet for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Arnett was asked by Variety who he thinks should be the next Batman.

His answer, while succinct, makes it very clear: “You tell me.” Check it out in the video below.

While Arnett seems confident in his own abilities, which is a prominent character trait for the LEGO version of Batman, we doubt that writer and director Matt Reeves will pick him to helm The Batman.

Not to knock Arnett’s age, but Reeves has already made it clear that he wants a younger actor to take on the mantle, which likely played a role in the reason why Affleck stepped away from the character for the new film. Well, that, and the fact that he seemed miserable while filming Justice League.

Reeves addressed his plans for the new movie while speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, saying that The Batman will be unlike any other DC Comics film that has come before.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” said Reeves said. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Being that the DC Films universe is in a state of flux and this movie will feature a younger Batman, it’s safe to assume that it will be either set in the past or unconnected to the current crop of films. Reeves spoke about its connection to other movies, saying that there won’t be many ties.

“Right now, I’m involved in The Batman,” Reeves said. “What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know. Aquaman is going to be very different from the Todd Phillips Joker movie, and that’s going to be different from Shazam and Harley Quinn. Warners believes they don’t have to try to develop a giant slate that has to have all the plans for how it’s going to connect. What they need to try and do is make good movies with these characters.”

The Batman will hit theaters on June 25, 2021.