Batman Fans React to Zoe Kravitz Scoring Catwoman Role

In a role nearly as coveted at the Caped Crusader itself, Batman fans have been waiting to find […]

In a role nearly as coveted at the Caped Crusader itself, Batman fans have been waiting to find out who would be cast to play Catwoman in the upcoming The Batman, with Zoe Kravitz having officially secured the role. The actress is no stranger to starring in massive franchises, having previously secured roles in Mad Max: Fury Road and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, while already having a comic book pedigree after starring in X-Men: First Class and voicing Mary Jane in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. More recently, the actress earned acclaim for her role in the HBO series Big Little Lies.

Kravitz has big shoes to fill, with Michelle Pfeiffer’s portrayal of the character in Batman Returns being considered by many to be one of the best performances in any comic book film, with Anne Hathaway also having played Selina Kyle in The Dark Knights Rises. Halle Berry also played the villain in the solo Catwoman, which became a disappointment to both audiences and critics.

