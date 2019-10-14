Batman Fans React to Zoe Kravitz Scoring Catwoman Role

In a role nearly as coveted at the Caped Crusader itself, Batman fans have been waiting to find out who would be cast to play Catwoman in the upcoming The Batman, with Zoe Kravitz having officially secured the role. The actress is no stranger to starring in massive franchises, having previously secured roles in Mad Max: Fury Road and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, while already having a comic book pedigree after starring in X-Men: First Class and voicing Mary Jane in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. More recently, the actress earned acclaim for her role in the HBO series Big Little Lies.

Kravitz has big shoes to fill, with Michelle Pfeiffer’s portrayal of the character in Batman Returns being considered by many to be one of the best performances in any comic book film, with Anne Hathaway also having played Selina Kyle in The Dark Knights Rises. Halle Berry also played the villain in the solo Catwoman, which became a disappointment to both audiences and critics.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Kravtiz joining The Batman!

Justice

zoë kravitz went from being considered “too urban” for a role in nolan’s batman, to getting the role of catwoman. that’s justice! — disco inferno (@spacemaghrebi) October 14, 2019

That’s It

We Are So Blessed

What a Win

ZOE KRAVITZ IS GONNA BE CATWOMAN, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN! WHAT A WIN! pic.twitter.com/hZe23umAwE — Yah Boy Miles (@milesmora1es) October 14, 2019

Not the First Time

Zoë Kravitz really went from playing Catwoman in The LEGO Batman Movie to playing Catwoman in The Batman, huh? pic.twitter.com/lBMHvMwzQ4 — Christopher (@ScienceNerd616) October 14, 2019

Not a Drill

ZOE KRAVITZ IS CATWOMAN SHE HAS BEEN CAST THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/TawDvLB4lp — Tran🌙 (@FlawlesslyGeeky) October 14, 2019

Hyperventilating

OH MY F*CKING GOD. Zoë Kravitz (MAD MAX: FURY ROAD, FANTASTIC BEASTS, BIG LITTLE LIES) has officially been cast as Selina Kyle/Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves’ THE BATMAN film!



We finally have our Catwoman y’all. I’m hyperventilating. #TheBatman🦇 pic.twitter.com/Mie0TS7ILM — Jesabel 🎃 (@JesabelRaay) October 14, 2019

Never Stop Winning

robert pattinson as batman and zoe kravitz as catwoman? the bisexuals never stop winning pic.twitter.com/1b5uKcqUoF — felicia (@felicihardys) October 14, 2019

Here for This

ZOE KRAVITZ has reportedly been cast as Catwoman in Matt Reeves ‘THE BATMAN’



Yeah, I’m so here for this pic.twitter.com/kxTXX8e3nP — Battman 🦇 (@BatmanFiles) October 14, 2019

We Won