The Batman: Zoe Kravitz Denied The Dark Knight Rises Audition Because of Skin Color

The opening weekend box office for The Batman proved to be a highly successful one, with the DC film totaling $248.5 million worldwide. Zoe Kravitz has received praise for her portrayal of Catwoman, though she recently admitted how she was turned down for an audition in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises after being told the movie wasn’t going “urban.” While many may assume the role would have been for Catwoman, who was played by Anne Hathaway, Kravitz clarified in an Instagram Story it would have been a small role, and not for Catwoman. However, that doesn’t exclude the fact Kravitz was passed over for a movie role because of her skin color.

“I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan,” Kravitz told The Observer. “I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant…Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kravitz originally spoke of being turned down for The Dark Knight Rises back in 2015 for Nylon. “In the last Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises, they told me that I couldn’t get an audition for a small role they were casting because they weren’t ‘going urban,’” she said. “It was like, ‘What does that have to do with anything?’ I have to play the role like, ‘Yo, what’s up, Batman? What’s going on wit chu?’”

An Instagram Story posted by Kravitz clears the air on what happened with the fateful audition. Kravitz clarified that she wasn’t told she was too urban to play Catwoman in The Dark Knight. She also added how she merely wanted to audition. “I did not mention this to point any fingers or make anyone seem racist, namely Chris Nolan, the film’s producers or anyone on the casting team, because I truly do not believe anyone meant any harm,” she continued. “I was simply giving an example of what it was like to be a woman of color in this industry at that time.”

Previous Catwoman stars Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer gave Zoe Kravitz their seal of approval on her The Batman performance. Berry also offered Kravitz some friendly advice ahead of The Batman‘s release. “I haven’t seen it yet. But, get ready! They might come for you,” Berry opined. “But don’t let that affect her interpretation of who she thinks Catwoman might be. And I personally think she’s going to be a wonderful Catwoman.”

The Batman is now in theaters.