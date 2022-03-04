Zoe Kravitz Reveals Robert Pattinson Wore George Clooney’s Batman Suit and Sweatpants For Their Screen Test

Zoë Kravitz has revealed that The Batman star Robert Pattinson had a very… different sort of Batman suit to wear when he did his screen test with her. Pattinson and Kravitz of course play Bruce Wayne/Batman and Selina Kyle/Catwoman (respectively) in Matt Reeves’ Batman reboot, but achieving the chemistry of ‘The Bat and The Cat’ took a big commitment to the roles – because the clothing certainly didn’t help with things!

Zoë Kravitz appeared on The Tonight Show to talk to Jimmy Fallon about The Batman, which is where she revealed the awkward nature of doing the screen test with Robert Pattinson:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I knew Rob – I knew Rob just from… around,” Kravitz explained. “But I had never worked with him, and I’m a huge fan of his work. And I had to camera-test with him, and that was king of funny. Just to camera-test with someone you know dressed up as Batman, and you haven’t seen them in awhile.”

When pressed by Fallon, Kravitz echoed a reveal Pattinson himself had previously made: that after testing every previous movie Batsuit, Pattinson could only fit into one of them:

“They put him in, I think, George Clooney’s suit,” Kravitz said, before later dropping the funnier reveal that “Only from the waist up, by the way. He was wearing sweatpants at the bottom… Like, casual Batman.”

When Robert Pattinson explained his version of screen testing to be Batman, he conveniently left out the detail about the sweatpants:

“My head.. the only person who had a large enough head for me to fit in the cowl was Clooney, actually,” Pattinson told Fandango. “I did not realize that everyone else has quite small heads… So you can judge it and the most important thing is the cowl; I could only fit into Clooney’s cowl, but then his suit I could not fit into. So I kinda had a very vulnerable midsection and kind of groin area.”

Despite that massive point of insecurity, Kravitz says that Pattinson nailed the screen test – sweatpants and all:

“Like, he was so good that I… was so scared that I was gonna just be thinking like, ‘Oh, my god. It’s Rob dressed as Batman. But he was so wonderful that I totally forgot it was him, actually, which was really impressive.”

The debate is now on, as fans seeing The Batman for the first time are openly ranking Pattinson at (or near) the top of live-action Batman actors. Maybe those sweatpants were magic?

The Batman is now in theaters.