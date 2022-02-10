The Batman: Robert Pattinson Got to Try Every Previous Batsuit Except One

The Batman star Robert Pattinson lived out every fan’s dream: he got to try on every previous version of The Batman costume worn by live-action actors – except for one. In a new exclusive interview, Pattinson was asked who his defining Batman actor was, and ended up going on the tangent of how he did his first Batman screen test by doing some comparative sizing with previous Batman actors. The whole thing gets hilarious when Pattinson has to try and describe those test results…

“I weirdly got to try on every Batman every single Batman outfit for my screen test, to see actually which Batman I was,” Pattison tells Fandango.

Pattinson’s co-star in The Batman, Colin Farell, which quick to point out the one exception to that costume test: “Not Adam West.”

It was indeed quickly confirmed that Adam West’s costume from the 1960s Batman TV series and movie was not considered. No one (including Pattinson) was interested in getting a visual of what a modern Batman would look like running around in spandex tights…

So which of the previous Batmen is Robert Pattinson most size-compatible with? According to the actor:

“My head.. the only person who had a large enough head for me to fit in the cowl was Clooney, actually. I did not realize that everyone else has quite small heads… So you can judge it and the most important thing is the cowl; I could only fit into Clooney’s cowl, but then his suit I could not fit into. So I kinda had a very vulnerable midsection and kind of groin area.”

From there the conversation spirals into what Pattinson is implying about everything form George Clooney’s height to his “groin” size… but thankfully the other cast members of The Batman were there to get the trian back on track!

It is interesting to think about which version of previous Batman movie actors Robert Pattinson’s version seems most in line with. In truth, it feels like something of an amalgamation, with elements of the Burton costume’s menacing Goth and body armor feel; the “real-world” DIY aesthetic of the Nolan suit; and the edgy, violent bruiser atmosphere of the Batfleck suit. Best of all worlds, and still a design that stands out as uniquely its own.

It also should be mentioned that director Matt Reeves and The Batman marketing team have done an impeccable job of making Pattinson’s Batman look cool as hell in every piece of promotional material, with a fresh hard-Noir tone.

The Batman will get to make his own mark on the franchise starting on March 4th. Theatrical tickets are now on sale.