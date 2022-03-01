The Batman Star Zoe Kravitz Confirms Catwoman Is Bisexual in New Movie

Warning: this story contains mild spoilers for The Batman, in theaters Thursday. Zoe Kravitz reveals her interpretation of Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, is bisexual in The Batman. In the reboot from filmmaker Matt Reeves, the cat burglar who has a soft spot for strays at one point calls out “baby” about her female friend Anika. According to Kravitz and Reeves, there is a deep “intimate relationship” between Selina and Anika. The film, which serves as an origin story for the future Catwoman and rogues Riddler (Paul Dano) and Penguin (Colin Farrell), also emphasizes the romance between the feline fatale and Batman (Robert Pattinson).

“That’s definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship,” Kravitz told Pedestrian.tv about Selina and Anika.

Catwoman has been depicted as bisexual in the DC comic book canon. Reeves has named influential origin story Batman: Year One and early years tale Batman: The Long Halloween, both featuring Catwoman, as comic book inspirations behind The Batman.

“[The film is] very true to the character of Selina Kyle. She’s not yet Catwoman, but all the elements of how she’s going to become Catwoman are there,” Reeves told Pedestrian. “And in terms of her relationship with Anika, I spoke to Zoë very early on and one of the things she said which I loved was that: ‘She’s drawn to strays because she was a stray, and so she really wants to care for these strays because she doesn’t want to be that way anymore and Anika is like a stray and she loves her. She actually represents this connection that she has to her mother who she lost, who was a stray.’”

He continued, “So I don’t think we meant to go directly in that way, but you can interpret it that way for sure. She has an intimacy with that character and it’s a tremendous and deep caring for that character, more so than a sexual thing, but there was meant to be quite an intimate relationship between them.”

