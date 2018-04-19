The Council of Wells Returns to ‘The Flash’ in “Harry and the Harrisons”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Harry and the Harrisons,” May 8th’s episode of The Flash…and it involves a new, different Council of Wells.

Originally appearing in “When Harry Met Harry,” the Council of Wells was a group of Harrison Wells doppelgangers from various Earths in the multiverse, who came together in the hopes of getting ahead of The Thinker. It did not work and was quickly disbanded, but Harry’s ambition and desperation have grown throughout the season, and he has been using a Thinking Cap to amplify his own mental capabilities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This year, I’ve pulled out the ones that I wanted to at least get out right now, but we’ve got plenty more in the bucket,” admitted Cavanagh at the time. “When I do different characters on the show, my goal is to try and fill gaps that we have and openings that we have on the show.”

The team brought together the Earth-2 Wells with his counterparts from Earth-12, Earth-22 and Earth-47 (with a cameo by the Wells from a Gandalf-inspired Wells). At the time, Cavanagh admitted that he had plenty of other Wellses that were left on the editing room floor.

“I remember Steve Van Zandt saying that Bruce Springsteen always has a number of songs in the scrapbook, ready to go,” Cavanagh said during a set visit earlier this season. “Steve’s quote was, ‘It’s really annoying.’ I’m that way with characters. I have a number of them. It’s just a question of, ‘Well, do we want ten? Do we want two?’ We had a number of them at first. I was like, ‘Listen, the show The Flash should be about the Flash, and not about Wells. So, what will happen is if we do ten, we will end up cutting all their stuff because we can only really afford to have three or four scenes in this arc. We thought it best that we pare it down.’ We went from 10 to six to four, or so. And, so, I think it’s unfortunate the Russian didn’t see the light of day. But, if this show keeps going, there will be plenty of time.”

You can check out the official synopsis below.

With DeVoe’s Enlightenment device nearly complete, in order to disable it The Flash (Grant Gustin) and his team must put their faith in an unlikely ally – Amunet Black (guest star Kattee Sackhoff).

Meanwhile, Harry (Tom Cavanagh) hits an all-time low when the “Council of Wells” kicks him out but then Cisco (Carlos Valdes) introduces him to the “Council of Harrisons.” Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Judalina Neira & Lauren Certo..

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Harry and the Harrisons” will debut on May 8.