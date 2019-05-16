Stephen Amell Reacts to Arrow Moving to Same Night as The Flash

The CW underwent unveiled quite a lot of new changes today as part of their network Upfronts presentation, including yet another new day and time slot for Arrow. And based off of comments from series star Stephen Amell, this new schedule change is a pretty great one.

While Amell wasn’t present for this year’s Upfronts presentation, he took to social media to share his thoughts on the Fall 2019 schedule, which will have Arrow‘s eighth and final season follow The Flash on Tuesday nights. As Amell put it, he’s excited to have the two shows on the same night together, especially as its swan song nears.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That’s a pairing that I’ve always wanted to have.” @StephenAmell gushing over Arrow & Flash being on the same night is just so darn sweet. And really, part of him is talking about Barry & Ollie, no? pic.twitter.com/D37CorM5BX — 🎯 (@barrysollie) May 16, 2019

“I’m excited that we’re going to be on after The Flash on Tuesday evenings, because I feel like that’s a pairing I’ve always wanted to have,” Amell revealed.

This new scheduling change proves to be a bit bittersweet for the network, as both Arrow and The Flash are expected to lead into the epic “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. Now that we already know that Amell’s Oliver Queen won’t be making it out of that event alive, it adds a whole other layer to the proceedings.

“It is really fulfilling.” Gustin told ComicBook.com late last year. “I hope we can stick around long enough to see what’s going on with that newspaper article. We’d have to make it four more seasons, five more seasons. It’s cool, though. It feels like it’s earned. Me and Stephen had that conversation a lot during the crossover, actually. There’s a lot of even just comedic moments that we have that are funny because they’re earned — because of the history of the characters and the journey they’ve been on. It is one of the best parts of doing these as a series versus a film — people have been with us. I’ve met kids who have gone through all of high school watching this show. To have that kind of stamp on people’s lives is pretty special.”

What do you think of Arrow and The Flash being on the same night this fall? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Flash will return with new episodes this fall on Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW, followed by new episodes of Arrow.