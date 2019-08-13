The Dark Knight Two-Face Collectible Figure Revealed

It’s been more than a decade since Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight opened in theaters. Hot Toys is looking back on the film with a new Two-Face collectible figure based on Aaron Eckhart‘s version of the character.

In The Dark Knight, The Joker kidnapped and tied up Harvey Dent. When Batman attempted to save him, an explosion burned half of Dent’s face, disfiguring and traumatizing him. He blamed Batman and sought revenge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Two-Face figure is crafted by JC. Hong and Yulli. The figure is crafted based on the likeness of Aaron Eckhart as Two-Face/Harvey Dent in the movie with a new head sculpt with half-burned face, tailored suit with burn marks, and weapons and accessories including a pistol, glass with drink, badge, coins, and a movie-themed figure stand.

Keep reading to see preview photos of Hot Toys’ The Dark Knight Two-Face figure. Let us know what you think of it in the comments.

The Dark Knight – 1/6th scale Two Face Collectible Figure

The Dark Knight – 1/6th scale Two Face Collectible Figure

The Dark Knight – 1/6th scale Two Face Collectible Figure

The Dark Knight – 1/6th scale Two Face Collectible Figure

The Dark Knight – 1/6th scale Two Face Collectible Figure

The Dark Knight – 1/6th scale Two Face Collectible Figure

The Dark Knight – 1/6th scale Two Face Collectible Figure

The Dark Knight – 1/6th scale Two Face Collectible Figure

The Dark Knight – 1/6th scale Two Face Collectible Figure

The Dark Knight – 1/6th scale Two Face Collectible Figure

The Dark Knight – 1/6th scale Two Face Collectible Figure

The Dark Knight – 1/6th scale Two Face Collectible Figure

The Dark Knight – 1/6th scale Two Face Collectible Figure

The Dark Knight – 1/6th scale Two Face Collectible Figure

The Dark Knight – 1/6th scale Two Face Collectible Figure

The Dark Knight – 1/6th scale Two Face Collectible Figure

The Dark Knight – 1/6th scale Two Face Collectible Figure