‘The Death Of Superman’ Trailer Teaser Released

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will release the official teaser trailer for The Death of Superman, part one of a two-part “Death and Return of Superman” film cycle, tomorrow.

Earlier today, they released a short clip of Superman’s cape, torn and fluttering in the wind, an homage to the cover of Superman #75, the final part of the “Doomsday!” storyline and the issue in which Superman actually died.

That cover, by Dan Jurgens and Brett Breeding, with colors by Glenn Whitmore, has been aped and homaged numerous times in the intervening 26 years.

At the time of its release, “The Death of Superman” marked one of the biggest mainstream comic book successes of all time, selling out at comic shops and newsstands and making headline news in mainstream outlets which typically did not write about the ins and outs of comic book stories at that time.

The upcoming feature film will be significantly different from the comics — not least of all because the makeup of the Justice League will be dramatically different — but it will hew much closer than Superman: Doomsday did.

That film, the first of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s “DC Universe” line of direct-to-DVD animated features, took significant liberties, especially becuase it needed to pull off both the death and resurrection in 70 minutes. For The Death of Superman and its follow-up Reign of the Supermen, that formula is doubled, giving each story a bit of room to breathe.

You can find the official description below.

When a hulking monster emerges from an underground resting place and begins a mindless rampage, the Justice League is quickly called in to stop the colossal force of nature. But it soon becomes apparent that only Superman can stand against the monstrosity that has been nicknamed Doomsday. Battling their way throughout America, the two fight to a standstill as they reach the heart of Metropolis. Going punch for punch, Superman finally ends the threat of Doomsday as he throws one last punch and collapses forever.

The Death of Superman will star Jerry O’Connell, Rebecca Romijn, and Rainn Wilson, as well as Rosario Dawson, Nathan Fillion, Christopher Gorham, Matt Lanter, Shemar Moore, and Jason O’Mara.

The Death of Superman will release later this summer on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital download. The second part of the two-part story, Reign of the Supermen, will arrive early in 2019.