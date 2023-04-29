The Flash: "A New World, Part Three" Synopsis Released

The CW has released the synopsis for "A New World, Part Three", the penultimate episode of The Flash. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 17th. The episode will see the return of both Jessica Parker Kennedy and Rick Cosnett and suggests that that Barry is in serious danger — enough so that Team Flash has to come together to try to figure out how to protect him. With the episode coming in right before the series finale, it sounds like the stakes will be pretty high. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

THE EXTRAORDINARY; JESSICA PARKER KENNEDY AND RICK COSNETT GUEST STAR – Team Flash works together to figure out how to protect Barry (Grant Gustin), all while being very careful who they trust. Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is skeptical of the plan after an unsuccessful attempt. Khione's (Danielle Panabaker) confidence in Chester (Brandon McKnight) enables him to convince Cecile to try one more time. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler and & Sarah Tarkoff.

As for what to expect in these final episodes of The Flash, the preview for the upcoming "A New World, Part One" saw Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) picking up a mysterious blue crystal — which has many fans thinking that a long-awaited Flash villain could be coming to the series: Cobalt Blue. For years, fans of the series have theorized that Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett) could be the show's take on Cobalt Blue, whose name in comics is Malcolm Thawne, but after his death in Season 1, hope that the Arrowverse series would take on that particular storyline has waned. However, showrunner Eric Wallace has previously teased that there is significance to that crystal — though he didn't confirm the arrival of Cobalt Blue.

"You can't see me winking, right? There are no details I can give you about whether or not Cobalt Blue might appear on this show," Wallace said. "Wink, wink. Nudge, nudge. I can neither confirm nor deny anything. I can say this, however: be aware of the blue crystal, especially in the series finale."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "A New World, Part Three" airs May 17th.

Are you hopeful that Cobalt Blue will appear in The Flash's final season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!