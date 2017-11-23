‘The Flash,’ ‘Arrow,’ ‘Supergirl,’ & ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Midseason Finale Dates Announced

The CW has released the official midseason finale dates for their DC Universe superhero shows, including Supergirl, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Arrow.

The final episodes of 2017 will air in the first week of December, with Arrow marking the final episode of this calendar year on December 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Supergirl‘s 2017 finale will air on Monday, December 4; The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow will both close out their year on December 5.

Supergirl airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. Tuesdays feature The Flash at 8 p.m. and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m. Arrow airs at 9 p.m. on Thursdays.