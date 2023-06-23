The Flash Fan Art Transforms Riverdale Star KJ Apa Into Wally West

Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been having a bit of a transformative time after the merger with Discovery. The studio has cancelled films like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins and it doesn't look like they're stopping there. Newly minted CEO David Zaslav has been searching for a Kevin Feige-type executive to lead their DC Films unit and it seems as if they've found their guy with Dan Lin. One of their next films will be The Flash, which will star Ezra Miller, and he has been allegedly wreaking havoc around the world. The actor has been arrested numerous times on charges of assault and other crimes. Both the studio and fans have been wondering what's going to happen next with the film with some assuming the role will be recast. But one fan wants to make the change easier with Wally West being the protagonist instead of Barry Allen and they think Riverdale star KJ Apa should star in the role.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink, revealed a new piece of fan art that shows Apa becoming Wally West to replace Miller as the Scarlet Speedster. The actor sports the same exact costume as Wally West from the comics, all the while receiving the characters classic red hair. You can check out The Flash fan art below!

The next DC Comics film to hit theaters will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

