‘The Flash’: First Look at Iris West’s Superhero Costume

The CW has released a first look at Candice Patton in her superhero costume, to be worn on The Flash.

The promotional photo features a costume Iris West will wear during the episode “Run, Iris, Run,” in which Iris gets Barry Allen’s powers and suits up for the first time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The costume, which you can see here, features a purple-and-white color scheme reminiscent of the costumes worn by the Tornado Twins, Barry and Iris’s children who fight crime in the future.

A mysterious young woman who has appeared in a few episodes of The Flash season 4 is suspected by most fans to be Dawn Allen, one of the two Tornado Twins.

Other likely comparisons to Iris’s costume will be the costume Marvel’s Mockingbird wore immediately following the events of Secret Invasion, and Wonder Woman’s infamous purple-and-white “New Wonder Woman” outfit from the ’60s.

It seems a safe bet The Flash was going for the Tornado Twins reference.

After set spies snapped photos of Patton in costume for the episode, The CW confirmed that Iris would wear a superhero costume at some point this season — but until today, there was no official look at the suit and no explanation as to how she got powers.

Iris will apparently be a speedster in her superhero episode, essentially swapping places with Barry, who will have to sit back at STAR Labs and manage Team Flash, as Iris has been doing all season long.

This is not an entirely uncommon trope in superhero fiction; most notably, in Grant Morrison’s acclaimed All-Star Superman, the Man of Steel gave Lois Lane a serum that would make her “super” for a day, so that she could experience life from his perspective. One assumes, given the general direction of The Flash this season, that it will be more of an object lesson for Barry on how hard Iris’s job is than the other way around.

You can check out the official solicitation for the episode, which will air on March 13, below.

Team Flash confronts a new bus meta, Matthew AKA Melting Pot (guest star Leonardo Nam), with the ability to swap people’s DNA. During a battle with Team Flash, Matthew transfers Barry’s (Grant Gustin) super speed to Iris (Candice Patton).

Now, with a new threat unleashed on Central City, Barry must act as the team leader while Iris takes on the mantle of superhero speedster in order to defeat their new foe.

Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Eric Wallace.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Run, Iris, Run” will premiere on March 13.