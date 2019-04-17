‘The Flash’ Drops a Massive “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Tease in “Godspeed”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is coming for the Arrowverse. First teased in the very first episode of The Flash, hinted at over the seasons since then and then absolutely confirmed at the end of this season’s crossover, “Elseworlds”. Since then it’s simply been a matter of how we get there from here. But as surely as the Red Skies of Crisis are coming, The Flash dropped a huge tease for the universe-altering event tonight — one that will hit you right in the heart.

Spoilers, huge ones, for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Godspeed” below.

While the episode took its name from the villain Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) faced off with and inadvertently revealed her speedster powers, the focus tonight was less Godspeed and more an origin story for Nora herself. Nora’s story unfolds first as Team Flash reads her journal looking for answers and, later, as Nora telling it herself. In 2049, Nora finds herself on the trail of a new speedster, discovers that he’s trying to recreate the Velocity 9 speed formula and make it stable. It’s the discovery of her powers, though, that changes everything. With no one to talk to since her mother had used a power dampener chip on her, Nora ends up going to Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) for help with defeating Godspeed.

It works. Nora learns to handle her powers long enough to stop the speedster and, when it’s over, Thawne reveals to her that there’s a lot she doesn’t know. She ends up at The Flash museum and, following Thawne’s instructions, makes her way to the Time Vault. Inside she finds various versions of The Flash suit, the jacket that once belonged to Iris, and then ends up activating Gideon. Gideon then blows Nora’s mind, revealing that not only was her father, Barry Allen, The Flash, but that there’s a video message for her, from him, as well.

It’s that message that is a direct tease to “Crisis”. A tearful Barry, the sky red and violent behind him, records a message for young Nora. He says that if she can see the message it means that she’s a speedster like he is and that he’s sorry he wasn’t there for her, to teach her, to train her, to be her dad. He tells her how much he loves her before the message cuts out. One can only assume that whatever happened in “Crisis” that took Barry away happened after that moment, making the video message not only a heartbreaking message from father to daughter, but also viewers’ first real look at the Red Skies event.

This tease of “Crisis” is a big one and a hint at just how all-encompassing the event will be. In a recent interview Danielle Panabaker, who directed tonight’s episode, explained that while it’s too early for details, fans can expect the massive event to be a one-of-a-kind undertaking.

“Oof. I remember, Mark made an announcement, I think it was at TCAs or something earlier this year, that they were going to be bigger than ever. And I was like ‘Oh. Oh no.’” Panabaker revealed. “They are exhausting. They’re a challenge. But guys, we do it for you. We do it for the fans, for sure. I think honestly, I’m not sure how much they’ve broken down the stories yet. The writer’s room I think just opened for Season 6, maybe yesterday. So they’re barely getting started. So I truly don’t know much.”

She may not know much, but now we — and Nora West Allen — know one big thing. In his final moments before the end, he sent a message to his little girl. Here’s to hoping that, somehow, that love finds its way back to both of them. “Godspeed” ended with Barry returning Nora to the future under the order never to run back to the past to him again.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.