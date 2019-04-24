‘The Flash’: Rag Doll, Weather Witch, and Bug-Eyed Bandit Return in “Gone Rogue” Preview

Tonight’s episode of The Flash was all about family, between Caitlin Snow’s uniquely frosty brand of family drama and the fallout from Barry’s unilateral decision to just leave Nora West-Allen in the future after her team-up with Eobard Thawne. As it turns out, the fallout of that decision will be felt most strongly in next week’s episode — and see the return of a handful of villains potentially spelling serious trouble for Team Flash.

The CW has released a promo for “Gone Rogue”, the April 30 episode of The Flash. The episode is set to see Emily Kinney return to reprise her role as Brie Larvan/Bug-Eyed Bandit along with Reina Hardesty as Joss Jackam/Weather Witch and Troy James as Peter Merkel/Rag Doll. That trio by itself could make for an interesting challenge for Team Flash, but they won’t be alone. Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) will be joining them, her access of Thawne’s Negative Speed Force taking XS on a turn to the dark side.

For Kinney, next week’s episode marks the first appearance on The Flash in quite a while. Perhaps best known for her character on The Walking Dead in which a charming and soft-spoken character who, however time, evolved into a strong-willed person who nevertheless retained a sense of quiet outrage over the world’s injustices. That approach ultimately translated to an interesting one when it came to Kinney’s debut as Bug-Eyed Bandit in 2015.

“I do think that in this particular case, there was an outside element that helped me with the character, and that would be the costuming and the special effects and all of that,” Kinney told ComicBook.com at the time. “There are things about Brie that are very different from Beth. The way that she holds onto anger or holds onto a grudge, I think, is very different. I was able to key into different things, and so I feel like I’ll come across very different. It’s funny how just something like someone’s clothing and hair will make you clue into something about their personality. I think those will help people distinguish between Beth and Brie.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “Gone Rogue” below.

WEATHER WITCH, QUEEN BEE AND RAG DOLL RETURN TO CENTRAL CITY — Barry (Grant Gustin) continues to struggle with how he feels about Nora’s (Jessica Parker Kennedy) betrayal. Brie Larvan (guest star Emily Kinney), Joss Jackam (guest star Reina Hardesty) and Peter Merkel (guest star Troy James) return to Central City. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) makes a bold decision. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Joshua V. Gilbert.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Gone Rogue” will debut on April 30.