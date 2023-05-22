The Flash: Grant Gustin Reveals the One Thing He Took From Set

On Wednesday, The Flash ends its run after nine seasons on The CW. For series star Grant Gustin, the series represents nearly a decade of his life and career, so it's no surprise that he'd want to keep a prop from the series' set as a token of his time as a superhero. Now, Gustin is opening up about what item he took home and it turns out, it's a pretty fitting item. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly (via Movieweb), Gustin revealed that he took home just one thing: Barry's Flash ring.

"I knew I was going to keep one thing, but I didn't know that it was going to be the ring," Gustin said. "Right as we were finishing, I was like, 'This is going to stay in my pocket.' Now it's in a drawer at home with all my important jewelry. I put it on, actually, the other day."

Keeping the ring is indicative of how important playing The Flash has been for Gustin over the past near decade, but for the actor, Season 9 was the right time to end the run. He also explained that he knew at the end of Season 8 that Season 9 would be his last one with the series.

"I just knew it was time for me to step away, have more time with my family, and just enter this next chapter of my life," Gustin explained. "But I think I would've really questioned my decision if they had done a Season 10 — if I knew the whole family was still together and I was somewhere else — so I'm glad we all finished at the same time. I'm not really a FOMO person, but I would've for sure had FOMO about that."

The Flash series finale does not wrap up the Arrowverse.

While The Flash is the last remaining Arrowverse series — the Season 2 finale of Superman & Lois established that the series takes place on a separate Earth and the last potential Arrowverse spinoff, Justice U, was just passed on by The CW — series showrunner Eric Wallace confirmed that The Flash series finale will not wrap up the Arrowverse.

"I still am hopeful that the Arrowverse is not over," Wallace explained. "I've approached it as The Flash is over and I want to make the best Flash series finale as possible. On the other side, of course, there's no Batwoman. There's no Legends. There's no Black Lightning. There's no Arrow or Supergirl. It is very strange. All of the shows that were on Earth-Prime, they're all going away. So, what does that mean? I don't know."

"I've wrapped up a lot of things in the series finale, and it ends on a very hopeful note that shows you how the future of the Arrowverse could continue in some way, shape, or form," Wallace continued. "It hopefully gives people closure, but also some hope for the future, because otherwise it's very sad to think that there's no more crossovers, that there won't be an Arrowverse after May 24. That saddens me because I love it so much, and it was such a big part of not just my life, but a whole fan base's life."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The series finale airs May 24th.