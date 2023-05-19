The Flash Star Reveals Why They Haven't Watched the Show in Years

Next week, The Flash will air its series finale, culminating over a decade of superhero storytelling within The CW's Arrowverse. The occasion is causing a lot of the series' cast and crew to look back on the show's lengthy tenure, including Cisco Ramon / Vibe actor Carlos Valdes. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Valdes reflected on his experience of playing Cisco — and also revealed that he hasn't actually regularly watched the show since leaving in it Season 7.

"I'm being brutally honest here — I watched [the season 8 premiere] because it was during one of those little waves of nostalgia and it gave me that little juice I was looking for in that moment," Valdes explained. "But no, I have not been watching the show. It's torture at a certain point. I don't want to watch my friends having fun without me. 'I'm supposed to be having fun with you!'"

"I really did feel like a heavy tug inside me of just fan service and really trying to honor the show by sticking with it and seeing it through," Valdes said of his decision to leave the show. "But ultimately, I had to do what was best for me and my mental health. And I really just felt like I hit my spot with that show where I gave it everything that I was capable of giving, and it really felt like the time that made the most sense for me to go off and do other things. Even though it was a really tough decision for me, you have one life to live. Life is too short. I have to keep moving. So I really had to follow my personal compass on that one... I made the right call, and that's not to say I didn't have pangs of missing the process and missing the people. I met some amazing people courtesy of working on that show, and not just my co-stars, but crew members. That really broke my heart, not really being able to wake up in the morning and get to work and see everybody that makes that show possible, hair and makeup and grips and camera. That was really tough. I definitely had those pangs of missing those pieces every now and then."

The Flash's final season airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.