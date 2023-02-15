The Flash Had Plans for Season 10

The Flash kicked off its ninth and final season last week on The CW, but it turns out that Season 9 of the long-running Arrowverse was not initially intended to be the end of the run for the Scarlet Speedster. Series showrunner Eric Wallace recently told The Nerds of Color that not only was Season 9 originally planned as a longer season, there were also plans for a Season 10 before news came down that the series would end with the 13-episode Season 9. Wallace also explained that the change resulted in some major shifts for the ending.

"Well, the fascinating thing was in approaching the stories for the final season," Wallace said. "I had originally had a two-year plan for the series for Seasons 9 and 10. And it culminated with this incredibly 200th episode, a spectacular, wonderful emotional event that was meant to happen. That was before we got the news that this is going to be our last season. That was going to be a Season 9, only I found myself in a position going, 'Wow, I have a whole bunch of story for 40 episodes!' that I'm now going to cram into 13. So, it wasn't a case of what to do. It was what not to do."

What else can fans expect in the final season of The Flash?

The official synopsis for the season is as follows: "After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of The Flash picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team — Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) — must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.