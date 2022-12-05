The Flash Final Season Premiere Date Announced by The CW

With 2022 winding to a close and the current slate of The CW shows heading into their midseason finales, fans of The Flash have been wondering when the ninth and final season of the long-running Arrowverse series will return and on Monday, the wait for news was finally over. The CW has announced that The Flash will return on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8/7c, ahead of the midseason premiere of Kung Fu. The final season of The Flash will consist of 13 episodes. In addition to the premiere date, the network also released the official final season synopsis for the series, and you can check that out below.

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of The Flash picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team — Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) — must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."

"The Flash will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud," Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment at The CW said in a statement. "The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars and surprises that will delight every fan. Now is the time to catch up and enjoy this fantastic final ride alongside the fastest man alive."

Has there been casting news for Season 9 of The Flash?

There has already been some casting news for the series' final season. Jon Cor, who plays Mark Blaine/Chillblaine, has been promoted to series regular for the final season and it was also announced that Richard Harmon had been cast as the new Captain Boomerang. Additionally, it was recently announced that Batwoman star Javicia Leslie is also coming to The Flash, though details about her role and number of episodes has not yet been revealed.

Will there be a Season 10 of The Flash?

Unfortunately, there will not be a Season 10 of The Flash. Back in August, it was announced that while The Flash had been renewed for Season 9, the upcoming season will be the series' last.

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

The Flash will return for its ninth and final Wednesday, February 8, 2023.