The Flash: Jordan Fisher Teases Which Arrowverse Shows He'd Like Bart to Crossover With

This week's episode of The Flash, "Heart of the Matter, Part 1", saw the Arrowverse's world of speedster heroes get a bit larger with the full introduction of Bart Allen/Impulse, the son of Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) from the future. Bart and his sister, Nora/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) showed up in the present to help Team Flash deal with the intensifying Godspeed War. While there is still one more episode of Season 7 to go so what's next for Bart is still a mystery for fans, the actor bringing Impulse to life already knows what Arrowverse shows he'd love to see the speedster cross over with.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Jordan Fisher said he'd like to see Bart pay a visit to Superman & Lois, DC's Stargirl, and even Batwoman.

"Oh my God. Superman & Lois, I think that'd be a lot of fun. I have a buddy on the show, Erik Valdez, who's great. Love to do that," Fisher said. "I love Brec [Bassinger] as well, and I think that Stargirl would be cool, just to zip in and out real fast. Why not? Let me come help for a hot second. Again, I'm always going to err to the side of where are my friends working? What shows do I have friends on? Let's go, let's go do that. I think that Batwoman would be pretty sexy as well."

He continued, "There's so much to explore in the Justice League side of things where DC is concerned, as you know. It's very complex and has a lot of layers, and with being a speedster, time travel being something that can happen, there's so much possibility. There's possibility for any characters to make any crossovers and to be able to help on the field of battle in any timeline, any ... it's going to be The Flash family. Right. So that, I would be thrilled. I would be absolutely thrilled to do a crossover, especially if I get to work with friends. That's a blast for sure."

He also spoke about how he thinks fans would love to see a live-action Young Justice as superhero fans love to see team-ups.

"I would love to see a live-action Young Justice," Fisher said. "I think the people would love some sort of iteration of that or version of that. It would be a matter of figuring out how to actually make that work. If you're a fan of any comic book or any Marvel or DC or anything like that, you want to see as many superheroes working together as possible."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Heart of the Matter, Part 1" airs tonight, Tuesday, July 13.