The Flash: Jordan Fisher Teases Bart Allen's "Extremes"

Back in March, The Flash fans got the exciting news that Bart Allen, aka the hero Impulse, would be speeding his way to the long-running The CW series with Netflix's To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You actor Jordan Fisher cast in the role of the fan-favorite character. Last week, fans got their first glimpse of Fisher in action as the beloved speedster and will see his full debut in tonight's penultimate Season 7 episode, "Heart of the Matter, Part 1". According to Fisher, fans will get to see just how Bart feels in "extremes" and how that plays a role in what makes him Impulse.

"Well, I think the one thing that anyone can take away from this interview and literally just from watching tomorrow night's episode, is how Bart feels in extremes," Fisher said in an interview with ComicBook.com ahead of the episode. "Emotions are extreme for Bart. When he is happy, he is beyond thrilled. When he is mad, he is unabashedly angry, you can't turn him around. When he's excited, when he's scared, when he's any of these things, he feels feelings in a really, really intense way."

He continued, "So that being said, if things are getting out of hand and things are getting hectic and things are getting stressed or stressful, if you will, if there's incentive for Bart to feel a certain way, if it's protective for his family or anybody that he loves or someone's in ... I mean, he's the guy that's going to be in there, first. Bart is, his name is Impulse, that is ... lives life based on his gut. Whatever feels the best to Bart, that's what he's doing and you cannot change that, you will not be able to turn that around. There might be one or two people that can talk some sense into him, and we'll get to see a little bit of that as well because you have to have that. Otherwise, Bart would probably just be dead."

Fisher also explained that Bart, like all speedsters, does everything fast, but that while others might look for the more practical option, Bart is always looking for the coolest.

"If you know anything about speedsters, you know we do everything fast," Fisher said. "I say we as if I'm one in real life, but speedsters think faster than everybody else, right? So if there is an opportunity for Bart to enter into a fight, every other speedster would calculate in a matter of two seconds, 20,000 different ways that they could do that, that's more calculative and that's more helpful, that's more impactful in the best way for the team. Bart's going to think of four different options in the matter of half a millisecond, and he's going to pick the coolest one, and that's what he's going to do. That's Bart. That's Impulse."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Heart of the Matter, Part 1" airs tonight, Tuesday, July 13.