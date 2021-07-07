The Flash: "Heart of the Matter, Part 1" Preview Released

✖

The end of The Flash Season 7 is speeding towards us. There are only two episodes left and now, The CW has released a preview for one of them, the penultimate Season 7 episode that just so happens to be the series' 150th overall, "Heart of the Matter, Part 1". As we saw at the very end of this week's "P.O.W.", the episode will see Nora West-Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart Allen/Impulse (Jordan Fisher) team up with Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) to help their parents and Team Flash take on the Godspeeds in the rapidly intensifying Godspeed War.

But as you can see in the preview for yourself, Nora and Bart won't be the only surprises in the episode. The preview also reveals that Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp) will be along to help. Shipp's return to The Flash isn't a surprise. He spoke about it late last year and even noted at the time that The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace had told him that Jay and his wife Joan (Michelle Harrison) were on Earth-Prime.

"I know Jay Garrick is coming back to the CW show, but they were supposed to be at a further point in the story," Shipp said. "They didn't get to play out the end of season six because of COVID as we know, so they’ve got to tie up some things. Eric Wallace has said that he does want to talk to me about some ideas about Jay Garrick going forward."

"We know that Joan and Jay are on Earth-Prime," he continued. "We'll see what they come up with. My experience with this group is that they've given you every reason to have faith that whatever they come up with is going to be interesting and you're going to want to play it."

As for what that means for Jay's appearance in the upcoming episode, that remains to be seen, but it sounds like the episode will have no shortage of drama. The synopsis does tease a "shocking secret" with major implications for the Allen family. You can check out the synopsis for "Heart of the Matter, Part 1" below.

XS AND IMPULSE SURPRISE BARRY AND IRIS IN THE 150TH EPISODE OF “THE FLASH” – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) greet their future children, XS (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher), only for a shocking secret to threaten their new familial harmony. Meanwhile, the Godspeed war intensifies and threatens to destroy Central City. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Lauren Barnett.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Heart of the Matter, Part 1" airs Tuesday, July 13.