The Flash Gets a Costume Right Out of the Justice League Movie

The Flash’s new costume that looks lie it ran right out of the Justice League movie. Barry Allen gets a little Hollywood out of necessity in The Flash #752. Paradox finally made his big move against the hero and it’s time to face off with The Scarlet Speedster. But, Paradox seems to have Barry’s number a bit during this initial clash. He wakes up in an unfamiliar place and it’s going to take some old-fashioned ingenuity to get back to where he was and settle the score. That suit is going to play a huge role in the run back to his own reality. *Spoilers for The Flash #752 are coming up.*

So, after getting mopped by Paradox in round one, Barry wakes up in a field and a lot of fans were worried that The Flash was dead. Well, he’s not dead, but he’s definitely not on our earth as his mother is still around and reality is filled with a bunch of people who don’t have a problem to worry about. Rightly skeptical, the hero vibrates and shatters the illusion, only to realize that he’s been wandering around a realm outside of time and space. The same dimension that Paradox got pulled into and got powers from, in fact.

Barry Allen is known for being resourceful and quick on his feet. With that in mind, The Flash takes some of the equipment left there to fashion his armored suit and run back to the fight. All of those pieces were used to create a cosmic tuning fork before, and now they will protect Barry from the harmful energy that led to Paradox’s corruption. With that assembled, he fashions a new cosmic treadmill and puts the pedal to the metal to escape those dire straits. The DCEU continues to provide some fun for fans even though that movie won’t be here for a while.

Ezra Miller’s Flash suit made an appearance on The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. And it was just another moment of things melding together. Marc Guggenheim told Variety all about that.

“I got a phone call from [Warner Bros. boss] Peter Roth saying, ‘I know you’re locked, but can you put Ezra into the crossover?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ And he said, ‘How, you’re series wrapped? And you’re wrapped on the crossover.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I know, but if you’re telling me Ezra Miller can be in the crossover, I can make it happen.’”

The Flash #752 is out right now.

