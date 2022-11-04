The Flash Movie Director Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

✖

Production is now underway on Warner Bros.' The Flash movie, a big-screen spectacle that will follow Ezra Miller's Scarlet Speedster through the DC universe. While we're still a ways away from getting an official first look at the project, a handful of set photos have showcased behind-the-scenes work on the highly-anticipated project. The latest comes courtesy of the film's director, IT and IT Chapter Two helmer Andy Muschietti, who took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of a chair on set with the name "Barry" written on it, hinting that Miller's Barry Allen/The Flash is now filming.

The Flash is also expected to see the return of both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's iterations of Batman, as well as Kiersey Clemons' Iris West.

"He’s the baseline. He’s part of that unaltered state before we jump into Barry’s adventure. There's a familiarity there," Muschietti said in an interview with Vanity Fair last year about Ben Affleck's version of the hero. "This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid. It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

"What captivated me about The Flash is the human drama in it," Muschietti previously revealed. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story."

Sasha Calle has also been cast as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl. The cast reportedly also includes Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles. The film will be helmed by Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey's and Batgirl's Christina Hodson.

"Honestly, there's so little I'm allowed to say about Flash," Hodson told ComicBook.com last year. "I will tell you that for me, the reasons to do it now is because I love it. I'm having a blast working on it. And that is about all I'm allowed to say."

The Flash is expected to debut in theaters on November 4, 2022.