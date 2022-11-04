The Flash Movie Set Photos Tease Action Taking Place at Wayne Manor

✖

The Flash movie recently went into production and there is a whole lot for fans to look forward to, especially when it comes to the movie's Batmen. Both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are expected to reprise their roles as the Dark Knight, and there have been some exciting set photos that tease the return of Wayne Manor. Earlier this week, the Twitter account @RutStamSound took to the social media site to show off some new images, which appear to feature some action at the iconic location.

"This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid," The Flash director, Andy Muschietti, said in a previous interview. "It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

"What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it," Muschietti previously shared. "The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story."

In another interview with Vanity Fair, Barbara Muschietti (producer of The Flash film and Andy's collaborator/sister), spoke about their concern that Affleck would not want to return to the role.

"There have been some all sorts of stories and things he said himself about having a very hard time playing Batman, and it had been difficult for him," Barbara said. "I think it was more about a difficult time in his life. When we approached him, he’s now in a very different time in his life. He was very open to it, which was a bit of a surprise to us. It was a question mark."

The Flash is currently set for release on November 4, 2022.