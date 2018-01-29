‘The Flash’: Could the Mystery Girl Really Be SPOILER?

The Mystery Girl from Barry and Iris’ wedding reappeared this week on The Flash, popping up at Jitters where she enthusiastically interacted with both Cisco and Ralph and further deepening the mystery of just who she is.

While many (including us) have speculated and even theorized that the Mystery Girl (Jessica Parker Kennedy) who awkwardly chatted Barry (Grant Gustin) up before his ill-fated church wedding during “Crisis on Earth-X” is a descendant of Barry and Iris (Candice Patton) — specifically Dawn Allen or Jenni Ognats — her interaction in the closing moments of “The Elongated Knight Rises” may have hinted at another possible origin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the scene where the Mystery Girl returns, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) are seen arguing over who is going to pay for the coffee. While the pair bicker over the bill, the Mystery Girl comes up and eagerly, even giddily lays down money to pay for the drinks. While it’s worth noting that the girl steps up just as Ralph says, “Allen always pays,” her awkward and nerdy demeanor — complete with old school Oregon Trail video game T-shirt may have been a hint at another heritage. What if the Mystery Girl isn’t an Allen at all but is, instead, the daughter of Cisco and Gypsy (Jessica Camacho)?

Many of the attributes people have used to prove the Mystery Girl to be Dawn or Jenni also works for a child of Cisco and Gypsy. The skin pigmentation would be similar, as would the awkward personality and fluency with scientific jargon. The nerdy T-shirts are a new addition to the Mystery Girl puzzle, but it’s one that leans more towards Cisco, who is well-known for his collection of awesome T-shirts throughout the series. Making the girl a future child of Cisco and Gypsy would also explain a bit more why she was seen writing Barry’s mysterious symbols in her journal. As Gypsy is from another Earth and spends her time chasing down dimensional criminals, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to think that a child between Cisco and Gypsy would spend a lot of time on other Earths too. That might be where she learned the unusual writing.

Whoever the Mystery Girl is — be she an Allen or a Ramon — one thing that is clear from her latest appearance. Whoever she is, she is an ally of Team Flash, something they can use more of while Barry is in prison and The Thinker is left to slowly unfurl his master villainous plan.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.