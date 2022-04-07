The Flash: Natalie Dreyfuss Talks What’s Next for Sue After “Reckless”

For the past two episodes of The Flash, Natalie Dreyfuss has been back as fan-favorite character Sue Dearbon and this time, Sue isn’t beating down bad guys. She and Iris (Candice Patton) have been on their own mission in Coast City where they’ve ended up helping young metahuman Tinya Wazzo (Mika Abdalla) in her search for her birth mother. Not only. has it been fun to see Sue and Iris teaming up, but the end of this week’s episode saw a major development with Iris’ time sickness that could have major implications going forward. We sat down with Dreyfuss to talk about the episode and what’s next for Sue after “Reckless” now that she and Iris have teamed up…

and things have gone a little off the rails.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s fun to see these two powerful women that have been through a lot come together and find a young woman that’s in a struggle and be there for her and step up for no other reason than it’s the right thing to do,” Dreyfuss said. “And you can see that kind of confusion in the character of Tinya being like, ‘what do you do, why are you here, what do you want?’ And the truth is that these power players that have been through their own intense and difficult journeys, what they really do want is to help and to really help carry this young girl through something that’s painful and difficult and scary. And they’ve been there so they want to be able to pass that down.”

But in the episode, Iris’ time sickness gets out of control and leads to something going horribly wrong as she and Sue reunite Tinya with her mother and according to Dreyfuss, it’s a situation that Sue isn’t prepared for and it will be interesting to see how Sue handles that helplessness going forward.

“I think Sue’s used to being in control and knowing what to do next and having backup plans on backup plans, so I think it’s scary when something goes that wrong.,” Dreyfuss said. “And it’s something so far from anything she really knows, and she knows what to do about. It’s hard to be vulnerable like that, which I think is something we can all relate to and for me it was really fun to build out the connection and relationship between me and Candace and to spend time together figuring out like ‘let’s not be this generic duo of just two characters coming together, like let’s have our own special thing.’ And we got along really well outside of camera so when we were able to be on camera together, we were able to bring some of that connection and playfulness that we have to this relationship. And I think that makes it all the more emotional when something like that happens because we care about each other. And when something’s going wrong, we genuinely want to feel like we’re able to help and when you feel helpless like that it’s just a difficult journey. I think we get to see, too, in these positions coming up, this world of not knowing exactly what which is new for her.”

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.