The Flash Recap With Spoilers: Everything You Missed in “Reckless”

Last week on The Flash, Iris and Sue headed out to Coast City to look into the Coast City Phantom and discovered a young meta, Tinya Wazzo, who is looking for her birth mother while, back in Central City, Team Flash dealt with the mysterious Black Flame. The dangerous and deadly killer ended up attacking Chester and leaving Team Flash more determined than ever to stop it. This week, the mystery of Black Flame continues as does Iris and Sue's efforts in Coast City.

Coast City. Deon and Iris talk about her time sickness, and he reveals that it’s not a virus that she has, but she’s actually the source of the sickness. Iris sends a distress call and summons Barry to Coast City. They fill him in on what’s been going on. Deon says that Iris will need to stay put for the time being to attempt to stabilize her. He also does something to her that is painful but should also help. Iris sends Barry back home to Central City.

In Central City, Frost works on her art and notices that she’s started to sweat. The Black Flame appears in her apartment and burns her arm. Barry fills in the majority of Team Flash about Iris’ condition. Cecile and Joe offer updates on their Black Flame investigation, but there’s not much to work from. They then get a notification that someone is at STAR Labs. It’s Frost. The attack on her doesn’t fit the pattern thus far so they surmise that if they can figure out why Black Flame would want to kill Frost, they might be able to figure out more about the villain. Frost goes to visit her mother. She wants her help in using herself as bait to catch Black Flame. Frost’s mom thinks Black Flame is hunting Frost because her powers are cryokinetic. Barry doesn’t like the idea of using Frost as bait, but Chester already has a device to use to capture Black Flame when it attacks. Barry vetoes the plan, but Frost pleads her case and sways him.

The plan begins and sure enough, Black Flame shows up, but it seems to know what the team is planning and instead of being captured, it attacks Frost when she tries to lure it in further. Frost survives and is unhurt, but Black Flame has vanished. Frost wants to try again, but Caitlin is having none of it. In Coast City, Iris pays a visit to the adoption agency regarding Tinya but can’t get the necessary information. Sue leverages her contact and calls the chairman of the agency’s board and gets the file unlocked. However, after Iris, Sue, and Tinya leave, the receptionist comes out from getting coffee and finds the office dramatically changed. Iris and Tinya talk. Tinya is nervous about finding her birth mother. Iris tells her a bit of her own story about her absent mother.

Caitlin lectures both Frost and her mother about the plan and begs Frost start to value her own life. However, Frost is determined to stop Black Flame. Caitlin tells Carla that if something happens to Frost, she will effectively lose both daughters. Joe and Barry have a heart to heart about the situation. Carla goes to talk to Frost and gives her a mom talk and convinces her that she needs to prioritize her safety. Carla has a plan and reveals that she has the potential for cryokinetic powers and, thus, a cryokinetic signature. Frost and Carla are going to team up.

The Black Flame shows up in the city again and Team Flash engages the new plan. Carla activates her powers. The lure works and Black Flame shows up. The containment device begins to work, but the sphere starts to lose integrity. Carla starts to have a heart attack but refuses to stop. Frost then jumps up and stops Carla, saving her. Black Flame escapes. Team Flash comes together later to revamp the plan.

In Coast City, Iris and Sue go with Tinya to meet her birth mother, Renee Wazzo. Tinya sits down with her and asks why Renee didn’t want her. Renee says she always wanted her, but she was just so young and that her parents convinced her to give her away and that her parents were wrong. Renee said the only thing that got her through was the hope that Tinya had a better life, but Tinya tells her that she didn’t. Mid-conversation, Iris has an episode and when Renee goes to help her, Renee is wiped out of time.

The episode closes with Black Flame coming for Caitlin at home in her apartment…but instead of attacking her it speaks to her, sounding just like Ronnie Raymond.

