‘The Flash’ Stars Explain Why Ralph Wasn’t in This Week’s Thanksgiving Episode

This week, The Flash celebrated Thanksgiving in the episode “O Come All Ye Faithful,” but as Team Flash gathered to celebrate all they were thankful for, one member was notably absent without explanation: Ralph Dibny. Now, series stars Danielle Panabaker and the Elongated Man himself Hartley Sawyer have given a reason why.

After Tuesday’s episode Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost on The CW series, took to Twitter to ask fans what they thought of the episode. Sawyer replied with what many fans had noted on social media during the episode — not enough Ralph — and Panabaker suggested that Ralph was simply visiting family instead. Check it out below.

He was being a good son and visiting his mom! — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) November 28, 2018

All humorous social media exchanges aside, Sawyer’s Ralph wasn’t the only character absent from the episode. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) were also absent, something explained away as the West family choosing to spend the holiday with Cecile’s daughter ostensibly so that she could spend time with baby Jenna. With Martin taking a leave of absence on the series due to a back injury he suffered during the show’s hiatus having them out of town is a simple way to work with the major character’s diminished role.

When it comes to Ralph, though, here’s to hoping his “family time” doesn’t last that long. The episode gave fans the backstory to this season’s big bad, Cicada as well as saw the team discover the metahuman serial killer’s real identity of Orlin Dwyer (Chris Klein). It was also revealed that Cicada is a villain with a reason behind his murderous crusade, something Klein explained in a previous interview.

“What I love about Orlin is he’s in it for a reason.” Klein said. “It’s too soon to say if it’s the right reason or the wrong reason, but the reason is heavy. We were introduced to a little girl in a bed at the end of [Episode] 503, and we see Orlin kiss her forehead, and the one thing that I can tell you and the audience is that that little girl is going to be very, very, very important to our story moving forward. She is one to watch and learn about.”

Now that the team knows who they’re going up against it looks like they will make an epic play to stop Cicada from hurting anyone else, a play that includes a trip back in time. You can check out the synopsis for next week’s 100th episode of The Flash, “What’s Past is Prologue,” below.

“TOM CAVANAGH DIRECTS THE 100TH EPISODE — In the 100th episode, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash come up with a plan to stop Cicada (Chris Klein). However, the plan calls for Barry and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) to travel back in time to gather some key necessities. However, Barry hesitates, concerned about his daughter seeing certain parts of his life.

Meanwhile, Sherloque (Tom Cavanagh) takes his concerns about Nora to Iris (Candice Patton), and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) turns up a key asset in the fight against Cicada.

Tom Cavanagh directed the episode written by Todd Helbing & Lauren Certo.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. “What’s Past is Prologue” will air on December 4th.