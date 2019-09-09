The Flash, Riverdale, and Supergirl Stars Play Softball for Charity

To paraphrase the old adage, all work and no play makes a person dull and no one can call the casts and crew of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale, The Flash, Batwoman, and Supergirl dull. Those involved in the shows came together this weekend, taking a bit of time away from work on their respective shows for a friendly Archieverse versus Arrowverse softball tournament in Vancouver with one winning show bringing home the Springdale Cup with at least some portion of the day at the park reportedly benefitting charity—and giving one show bragging rights for being the victors.

Fans were first alerted to the Springdale Cup tournament being a thing thanks to a post by Riverdale and Sabrina showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa on Twitter in which he shared a bit of art representing the event while rooting for his “home teams” as they took on some of the Arrowverse’s heavy hitters.

The big #Riverdale vs #Sabrinanetflix vs #Batwoman vs #Flash vs #Supergirl softball tournament! Rooting for my home teams, but hoping everyone up in Vancouver has a great day today!! 🏆⭐️☀️⚾️🥇🚑📺🔮❤️ pic.twitter.com/QScFPFRTyD — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) September 8, 2019

As the day progressed, some of the tournament’s participants shared some moments from the games on Instagram, with Sabrina‘s Lucy Davis sharing video including co-star Chance Perdomo at the plate. The Flash star Tom Cavanagh also shared to Instagram about the tournament with a group picture of his team, the Central City Speedsters.

According to Hollywood North, drinks, catering and food trucks were available at the tournament with proceeds going the British Columbia SPCA, though from the looks of the social media posts from those involved, the tournament was as much about those who work on the various series having some much-deserved fun. Cavanagh in particular took the opportunity to thank the people who put the tournament together for a “joyous day” in his post.

It appears that this year’s tournament was the second for the Springdale Cup which could mean that we’ll see this fun event happening again next year as well. This year, it appears that the Baxter High Ravens—The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina team—walked away the victors, offering the cast and crew some levity before continuing work on the Netflix series’ Season 3, one that Aguirre-Sacasa recently teased will feature the arrival of “the dread banshee” and the possible death of one of a member of the Spellman family. There’s also the matter of Sabrina going to literal Hell in an attempt to rescue Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood).

“I think it’s safe to say that we are going to Hell, yes,” Aguirre-Sacasa revealed at a Television Critics Association press event last month. “We’re going to Hell. It’s very fun. It’s very fun. It’s dangerous, but it’s really fun.”

