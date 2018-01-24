‘The Flash’: Who Is Big Sir?

Tonight’s episode saw Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) getting used to his life in jail after he was wrongly framed for the murder of Clifford DeVoe (Neil Sandilands). While in Iron Heights, Barry met quite a few prisoners, including Big Sir (Bill Goldberg).

So, who exactly is Big Sir? Well, in the comics, he has a pretty unique backstory — one that is rooted in a little bit of unfortunate stereotyping. Big Sir had the ability to grow to large sizes, but was left mentally handicapped in the process. In the time leading up to The Flash’s trial, the Rogues kidnap Big Sir, giving him a sort of super-suit that was created by the Monitor.

Big Sir went toe-to-toe with The Flash. Barry then took him to Gorilla City, where the residents were able to remove the suit, and reverse the effects it had on his brain. The operation also rid Big Sir of his disability, and his IQ reached near-genius levels.

Big Sir then returned as a member of the Injustice League, which took part in a few colorful adventures throughout the years. While with the Injustice League, Big Sir went toe-to-toe with the Justice League Europe, encountered flesh-eating penguins, and accidentally crashed a Justice League party.

Eventually, Big Sir was fired by Maxwell Lord, and ended up briefly joining the Suicide Squad. Shortly after, Big Sir was killed in action during a battle on a small island that had been overrun with flesh-eating ants.

As fans have already seen in tonight’s episode, The Flash‘s adaptation of Big SIr will take quite a few creative liberties from the comic canon. Fans will just have to stay tuned to see how he interacts with the Scarlet Speedster.

