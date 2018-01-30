‘The Flash’: “Honey, I Shrunk Team Flash” Photos Released

The CW has released a new batch of photos for “Honey, I Shrunk Team Flash,” next week’s episode of The Flash.

As the title suggests, the episode will see Team Flash facing a new villain who happens to have the ability to shrink anything he touches. Unfortunately, as we’ve seen in a preview for the episode, he touches Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) shrinking them to tiny size. Where’s Ray Palmer when you need him?

Like any episode of The Flash, however, there’s more than bite-size colleagues to worry about. As the photos reveal, something is going on with Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) that is significant enough to lead the couple into therapy — conveniently with the same therapist Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) were seeing earlier this season. But what could possibly because Joe and Cecile marital concerns? According to the official synopsis of “Honey, I Shrunk Team Flash,” it turns out that Cecile’s pregnancy is giving her temporary powers of telepathy, and it’s a little unnerving for Joe. You can check out the photos in our gallery.

Meanwhile, Barry continues to serve his prison sentence in Iron Heights, choosing to do something useful with his time by offering to help Big Sir (Bill Goldberg) with his case. As fans saw in “The Elongated Knight Rises,” Big Sir had a bond with Barry’s father, Henry (John Wesley Shipp) while they served time together. You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Judalina Neira.

“Honey, I Shrunk Team Flash” will air Tuesday, January 30th at 8/7c on The CW.