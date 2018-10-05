‘The Flash’ Teases “The Death of Vibe” With New Synopsis

The CW has released a new synopsis for the upcoming third episode of The Flash‘s fifth season, which is called “The Death of Vibe.”

The title of the episode – which was first released online earlier this summer – certainly seems to spell ominous things for Cisco Ramon/Vibe (Carlos Valdes), although the synopsis itself throws a bit of a wrinkle in all of that. You can check it out below.

“CICADA TARGETS A MEMBER OF TEAM FLASH — After Cicada’s (Chris Klein) attack on The Flash (Grant Gustin), the team realizes they need to think outside the box to stop this dangerous new foe. Desperate to help her parents, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) comes up with a plan that ultimately puts a member of Team Flash in danger. Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) delves into her past.

Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.”

Knowing The Flash‘s habit of twists and turns, and how prominent of a role Cisco has played in the show, it’s pretty safe to assume that there’s more to the episode than meets the eye. But either way, it sounds like things could very well get ominous for Team Flash in one way or another.

“It is nice to have a villain that we can change up what Barry’s obstacle and the team’s obstacles are, and how to take somebody down.” executive producer Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com of Cicada after the Season 4 finale. “The Thinker, DeVoe, [was] a lot of fun and we certain see the benefits of doing that. Having a meta that isn’t a speedster and the new ways that we can pose challenges for those guys is fun. So I think for next season, it’s certainly not going to be a speedster.”

The synopsis also hints that Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) will be diving into her past, something that was briefly teased late last season, when Caitlin learned that she actually developed her Killer Frost powers from a very young age. This previously retconned the idea that she got them in the STAR Labs particle accelerator explosion (and potentially changed everything we know about Earth-1’s metahumans).

“I think it’s going to be really important,” Panabaker said in a previous interview. “You know, toward the end of the season we saw Caitlin try to understand a little bit more of why she disappeared… so I think also this year she’s uncovering some mysteries about Killer Frost and how Killer Frost came to be and we’re going to see her delve into that.”

“The Death of Vibe” will air on Tuesday, October 23rd, at 8/7c on The CW.