‘The Flash’: The Party Gets Crashed In “Girls’ Night Out” Promo

The CW has released a new promo for “Girls Night Out’, the upcoming fifth episode of The Flash‘s fourth season.

The episode will see the ladies of Team Flash joined by Team Arrow’s Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) as they head out to celebrate Iris’s (Candice Patton) bachelorette party while Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) take Barry out for a night on the town for his bachelor party. However, the parties aren’t all fun as can be seen in the promo above.

While the mysterious man from the bar Caitlin worked at shows up to disrupt the ladies, Barry ends up not quite himself after a trip to the bar for some peanuts. On top of all that, at the end of tonight’s episode Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) received an ominous threat from her old boss, Amunet (Katee Sackhoff) and now she’s legitimately concerned that her time as Killer Frost may be back to haunt her.

Sackhoff was announced as a guest star on The Flash back in August and Amunet, also known as Blacksmith in the comics, may cause some real trouble for Caitlin and Team Flash. The villain runs a black market for other villains and likes to keep the metahumans who work for her tightly under her control as a measure of security for her criminal enterprise — not exactly the kind of situation that lends well to a girl’s night out.

“Girls’ Night Out” will premiere on November 7, 2017 on The CW.