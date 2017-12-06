‘The Flash’: Amunet Black’s Backstory Revealed in “Don’t Run”

The Flash‘s midseason finale gave fans a lot to take in — including the backstory of one of the season’s major villains.

Spoilers for tonight’s midseason finale of The Flash, “Don’t Run”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight’s episode saw Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) kidnapped by Amunet Black (Katee Sackhoff), who tasked her with saving injured metahuman Dominic Lanse/Brainstorm (Kendrick Sampson).

In the process, Amunet told Caitlin exactly what brought her to become the confident, metal-controlling metahuman that audiences see today. As she explained, she got her start as a stewardess on an airline, who frequently had to deal with unwanted advances from pilots. Amunet was then zapped by the STAR Labs particle accelerator, giving her powers — and a way to teach her harassers a lesson.

This certainly gives Amunet a wholly unique Arrowverse origin, seeing as her comic backstory differs quite a bit. But it does give some context — especially in today’s post-Weinstein day and age — in how Amunet’s motivations manifest.

“I don’t think that Amunet is inherently evil,” Sackhoff told ComicBook.com last month. “I just think that she is a businesswoman and she’s an opportunist. And right now, she just is mean. And will kill you. But she also really enjoys her job, you know? I mean, that’s the thing that I love about her, is that she’s evil because she likes it. It’s fun.”

The Flash returns on January 16th, 2018.