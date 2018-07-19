‘The Flash’ Reveals First Two Episode Titles of Season 5

Details are gradually coming to light about The Flash‘s fifth season, including the titles of its first few episodes.

A new report from SpoilerTV reveals the first two episode titles from the latest season of The Flash. The season five premiere will reportedly be titled “Nora”, while the second episode of the season will be titled “Blocked”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sure, these titles might be short, but there’s a surprising amount of information to glean from them. Of course, the premiere title is a reference to Nora Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), Barry and Iris’ speedster daughter from the future, who arrived in the Season 4 finale to warn of her “big mistake”.

“We always like to introduce characters and sort of highlight areas that come from the comics but we don’t want to be beholden exactly to them so we can change the stories as we see fit and tell it for a television show.” executive producer Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com after the Season 4 finale. “With [Nora], it’s the time that she comes from and what she did. She makes this sort of big mistake at the end of the episode — you see the concern of what she’s done, and Barry certainly learned his lessons from time travel, so now it’s going to be interesting to put him on the different side of the problem and see how he can help her fix it.”

And while the second title could be interpreted in an array of different ways, the idea that Nora could be a sort of amalgam of Dawn Allen and Jenni Ognats could provide a clue. Depending on what exactly Nora’s role as a superhero is in the future – particularly, something that potentially involves the Legion of Super-Heroes – there’s a chance that “Blocked” could be a reference to Blok, a super-strong villain of the team.

Either way, it sounds like fans should be excited about what’s to come in The Flash‘s fifth season.

“I don’t want to spoil too much of it, obviously.” series star Grant Gustin teased last month. “I don’t know too much either. What I could presume is that we’re going to see… I mean, [Nora is] trapped in our time. I think, we’re probably going to see Barry trying to help her figure out a way to get back to her time. And see Barry and Iris interacting with an adult version of their child. I mean, it’s going to be really cool. We’re gonna see a new speedster, so. Get ready.”

Are you excited to see what happens in The Flash‘s fifth season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.