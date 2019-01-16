‘The Flash’: “Seeing Red” Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview for “Seeing Red”, the eleventh episode of The Flash‘s fifth season.

The episode will see Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) thrown into a new circumstance, as she is injured in a battle with Cicada (Chris Klein), something that appears to plunge Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) into a fit of rage.

Of course, there’s also the fact that Nora has been secretly working with Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) at some point in the future, something that probably won’t make her parents happy either.

“You’ll slowly start to get the pieces of info that you need [about Nora working with Thawne], but there will probably be one episode where we explain how that all happened to get her to come back [in time],” showrunner Todd Helbing explained last year.

There is an added irony to the fact that Cicada is set to hurt Barry’s daughter, considering how much of his motivation thus far has been centered around wanting to avenge his niece, Grace Gibbons.

“There’s a reason why Orlin is doing what he’s doing.” Klein explained in an interview at the beginning of the season. “There’s a reason why as Cicada he wants all metahumans to die. We will learn what that reason is, and we’ll get to judge Orlin for it. One of the coolest things about The Flash is that with every villain, the fans get an opportunity to judge them on their merits. Every villain has a reason for being, and Orlin’s is a pretty heavy one. This guy comes with a lot of sadness.”

You can check out the official synopsis below.

CICADA SEVERLY INJURES NORA

During a battle with Cicada (Chris Klein), Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is severely injured. Due to Cicada’s dampening powers, Nora’s speed healing isn’t working, leaving Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) scared for their daughter’s future. Upset about his injured child, The Flash is filled with rage and confronts Cicada in a brutal battle. Meanwhile, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) keeps interfering with Caitlin’s work on the cure.

Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Judalina Neira & Thomas Pound.

The Flash airs Tusdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Seeing Red” will debut on January 22.