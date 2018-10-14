‘The Flash’: “Blocked” Preview Released

The CW has released a brand-new preview for “Blocked”, the second episode of The Flash‘s fifth season.

The promo gives fans their first look at Team Flash’s fight against David Hersch/Cicada (Chris Klein), despite not actually showing much of him. While he only briefly appeared in tonight’s season premiere, it’s clear that Cicada has a very specific vendetta within the world of Central City, with him killing the latest villain of the week, Gridlock (Daniel Cudmore).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“His endgame isn’t about The Flash.” executive producer Todd Helbing explained in a previous interview. “It’s more of a bigger-scale issue… A big part of the story of this season [is about] the metas, where they got their powers from, and it’s tied into everybody’s journey this year. Cicada’s powers are different than DeVoe’s [and] any of the speedsters in the way they affect our team.”

Hersch, who was first introduced into the pages of The Flash in 2001, was a Catholic preacher who became consumed by guilt after abusing and murdering his wife. On the brink of committing suicide, Hersch was struck by a bolt of lightning, and was essentially given the power of immortality — as long as he absorbed the life-forces of others. This led Hersch to become consumed with his powers, ultimately forming a cult and taking on the moniker of Cicada. His cult used lightning bolt daggers to murder those who were saved by The Flash.

While it sounds like The Flash’s Cicada might be a little different from his comic counterpart, it sounds like he will pose a unique challenge to Team Flash either way.

“It is nice to have a villain that we can change up what Barry’s obstacle and the team’s obstacles are, and how to take somebody down.” Helbing echoed to ComicBook.com after the Season 4 finale. “The Thinker, DeVoe, [was] a lot of fun and we certain see the benefits of doing that. Having a meta that isn’t a speedster and the new ways that we can pose challenges for those guys is fun. So I think for next season, it’s certainly not going to be a speedster.”

As fans saw in tonight’s season premiere, the latest season of The Flash is taking things into some new directions, particularly with the arrival of Nora Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy). Fans got a bit of insight as to why Nora came back to the past to visit her parents — as well as why she isn’t headed to the future anytime soon.

“Blocked” will air on October 16th at 8/7c on The CW.