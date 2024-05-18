Spider-Man and Wakanda Animated Series Teased by Marvel Producer (Exclusive)

X-Men '97 has wrapped its first season and while it may be a while before the show returns for its sophomore outing there are plenty of other projects in development from Marvel Animation for fans to look forward to. The next out of the gate will likely be Marvel's What If...? Season 3, capping off a trilogy of animated multiverse storytelling. Speaking to ComicBook, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's Head of Animation, discussed some of the projects that are still percolating at Marvel Animation, including the long-in-development Spider-Man series formerly known as Spider-Man: Freshman Year and now called Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

"I mean, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is amazing, to say the least," Winderbaum says. "I think it's really going to surprise people. It is very much like a cut from that Steve Ditko era of the comics. It's Peter Parker back in high school just trying to make it work, take care of his aunt, completely broke, and having to be a superhero. It's so essentially Spider-Man, and what Jeff Trammell, the creator of that show, did, which I think people are going to love, is he built this ensemble of characters around Peter that you fall in love with. Similarly, just because it's long-form storytelling, as those relationships brew when the stakes rise in that first season, things feel really tragic and dangerous, and pretty incredible. So, I love that show."

Marvel Animation is also working on the more recently revealed animated series tied to the Black Panther films. Winderbaum spoke broadly about the show, titled Eyes of Wakanda, which focuses on the secret agents of Wakanda embedded worldwide.

"Eyes of Wakanda is an MCU show. This is the history of Wakanda as told through the War Dogs, and it is some of the best animation we've ever done. Todd Harris is the creator of that one. That's just such a cool show."

As for What If…? Season 3, Winderbaum said, "What If...? Season Three is — that might be the one that comes out next, in terms of animation," Winderbaum revealed. "That is the culmination of a trilogy. We're actually close to completing that one, and it really feels like you've gone through this amazing emotional experience with Uatu, in a way that's... What's great about The Watcher is that he presents himself as uncaring and cold, and just an observer, but he cares more than everybody [and] anybody. That is on full display in that third season."

X-Men '97 and What If…? are streaming now on Disney+.