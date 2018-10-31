‘The Flash’: Rag Doll Arrives in “All Doll’d Up” Preview

The CW has released a new preview for “All Doll’d Up”, the fifth episode of The Flash‘s fifth season.

The episode will pit Team Flash against Peter Merkel/Rag Doll (Troy James), who has been described as “an incredibly emotional damaged criminal who has the power to bend out of shape and fit his whole body into small spaces. As he is enjoying his criminal activities, Team Flash will be challenged by the Rag Doll in shocking ways as his sick plan is revealed.”

James is a contortionist, who has previously acted in The Strain, Channel Zero, and Shadowhunters, and recently appeared on an episode of America’s Got Talent.

In the pages of DC Comics, Merkel is a carnival contortionist who is born with “triple-jointedness”. He eventually uses his skills to hide inside giant rag dolls and rob various stores. Later in life, Merkel became an elderly cult leader, becoming an adversary of Starman and the Justice Society of America. Merkel’s son then adopted the mantle of Rag Doll, appearing in Gail Simone and Dale Eaglesham’s Secret Six team.

The episode will also see Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) uncovering the truth about her father, after learning earlier this season that he faked his death. While it’s unclear how that will unfold, there certainly are hints that it could have something to do with the mystery surrounding Killer Frost.

“I think it’s going to be really important,” Panabaker told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “You know, toward the end of the season we saw Caitlin try to understand a little bit more of why she disappeared… so I think also this year she’s uncovering some mysteries about Killer Frost and how Killer Frost came to be and we’re going to see her delve into that.”

You can check out the synopsis for “All Doll’d Up” below!

“BARRY AND IRIS TEAM UP TO STOP A DANGEROUS META NAMED RAG DOLL

Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) lets something slip about the future that devastates Iris (Candice Patton). In an attempt to distract his wife, Barry (Grant Gustin) asks Iris to team up to stop a new meta, Rag Doll (guest star Troy James). Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) learns something about her father.

Phil Chipera directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Sterling Gates.”

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Black Lightning on The CW. “All Doll’d Up” will debut on November 13th.