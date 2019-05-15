When is The Flash Season 5 on Netflix?

The Flash‘s fifth season only ended a little over an hour ago, but some fans are already wanting to check out the batch of episodes in its entirety. If you have yet to consume the entire fifth season – or you just want to relive the magic again – you won’t have to wait too long before it pops up on Netflix.

Season 5 of The Flash is expected to debut on Netflix on Wednesday, May 22nd. That means, at the time of this writing, that you only have to wait one week and one day for the new season to arrive.

Without getting into spoilers, the newest season follows Team Flash in their fight against Cicada, a metahuman serial killer who ends up being much, much more than meets the eye.

“It is nice to have a villain that we can change up what Barry’s obstacle and the team’s obstacles are, and how to take somebody down.” showrunner Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com after the Season 4 finale. “The Thinker, DeVoe, [was] a lot of fun and we certain see the benefits of doing that. Having a meta that isn’t a speedster and the new ways that we can pose challenges for those guys is fun. So I think for next season, it’s certainly not going to be a speedster.”

Along the way, fans can check out the first installment of this season’s “Elseworlds” crossover, a fight between Gorilla Grodd and King Shark, and the arrival of Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), Barry and Iris’ daughter from the future.

“Personality-wise, I think she’s a lot like Barry.” Kennedy revealed in an interview at the beginning of the season. “Certainly, the way Barry was early on. She’s finding her footing. She’s goofy, she’s dorky, she’s very young spirited. She is prone to making mistakes and other people needing to clean them up. That’s just sort of where she’s at right now. She’s in the experimental phase of her life.”

“Iris is very, very excited and eager to get to know her daughter who’s back from the future.” Patton explained in an interview last year. “And I think that, as we hinted in the finale last season, that’s kind of met with some coldness from Nora. Which we’ll get into later in the season, why there’s some distance in between the two of them. But it’s been really interesting to play this dynamic of Iris really wanting to enjoy this time with her daughter and figuring out why Nora’s kind of not into that.”

Are you excited to see The Flash‘s fifth season hit Netflix? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Flash will return for a sixth season this fall on The CW.