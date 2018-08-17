‘The Flash’ Casts Kiana Madeira as Female Version of Spin

It sounds like The Flash will have a pretty unexpected foe in its upcoming season.

Kiana Madeira has reportedly been cast in a recurring role for The Flash’s fifth season, according to Deadline. Madeira will be playing Spencer Young, a genderbent version of the DC Comics villain Spin.

Madeira is known for her role as Angel on Sacred Lies, as well as Dark Matter and Wynonna Earp.

In the comics, Spin is known only by the name of Mr. Auerbach, a journalist whose father owns a media company. Auerbach is eventually given control of the company, which he runs while moonlighting as the villain Spin. Auerbach keeps Edwar Martinez — a metahuman with the ability to turn people’s fears into a reality — locked in a basement, using his powers to be able to manipulate public perception around The Flash.

Madeira’s iteration of the character is a bit of a departure from her comic origins, described as “a young aspiring social media influencer who seizes the opportunity to make herself famous when she discovers there is a new hero in Central City.”

Just judging from that description, it sounds like Young could be taking an interest in Nora Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy), the speedster daughter of Barry and Iris. But ultimately, fans will just have to wait and see exactly how Young will make her debut into the world of The Flash, which is expected to happen in the fourth episode of the season.

While it’s anyone’s guess as to whether or not Young will fully embrace her DC Comics villain routes, it’s safe to say that her arrival will be just the latest thing that Team Flash has to deal with. As was revealed during San Diego Comic-Con, the team will also be facing off against David Hirsch/Cicada (Chris Klein), an anti-metahuman supervillain armed with a lightning bolt dagger.

“It is nice to have a villain that we can change up what Barry’s obstacle and the team’s obstacles are, and how to take somebody down.” executive producer Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com after the Season 4 finale. “The Thinker, DeVoe, [was] a lot of fun and we certain see the benefits of doing that. Having a meta that isn’t a speedster and the new ways that we can pose challenges for those guys is fun. So I think for next season, it’s certainly not going to be a speedster.”

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, Oct.r 9, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.