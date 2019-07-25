The Flash: Hartley Sawyer Teases a “Journey” to Sue Dibny

The Flash dropped a major surprise in its Season 5 finale, with the reveal that Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) would soon be investigating a case tied to his eventual wife in the comics, Sue Dearbon. With no indication of when Sue will debut on the show, it sounds like Season 6 will take its time to let that story develop. ComicBook.com was on hand for the show’s panel at last weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, where the topic of Sue came up.

“We’re going to pick up and Ralph is going to have investigated that file… on a journey that will eventually lead us to Sue,” Sawyer teased.

Sawyer also teased that Season 6 will bring a bit more about Ralph’s backstory, and his origin story that eventually led him to Central City.

Sue first appeared in the comics in the early 1960s, as a socialite from upstate New York who worked as an administrator for the Justice League. She and Ralph quickly fell in love and got married soon after, with her becoming an ally of whatever superhero team he was on.

Her storyline took a controversial turn in 2004’s Identity Crisis, a mystery that ended up focusing on Sue’s murder and past rape. In subsequent years, the comics have toyed with Sue’s potential resurrection in various supernatural ways, even having her briefly become a member of the Black Lantern Corps.

While it’s safe to say that The Flash will adapt Ralph and Sue’s storyline a little differently, it will be interesting to see how her arrival impacts the show.

“Well, I think what I really like about the ‘romance’ thing is that the idea of relationships can be a mirror held up to anybody and what does that bring up for him and what does that bring out in him.” Sawyer explained in an interview earlier this summer. “There’s some stuff in the comics with Sue and Ralph where they go really, really deep into that and I don’t know when exactly we’re going to see and if we’re going to see Sue, but in terms of him getting out there and dating and falling for somebody, I would love to see how he takes that on. Maybe he gets his heart broken. Maybe he gets disappointed. How would he deal with that is something that’s really exciting and interesting to me. Now that he has more confidence because the family support of Team Flash has given him this confidence to kind of mature and grow into who he was always going to be.”

The Flash‘s sixth season will begin Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.