The Flash Season 6 Trailer Teases Crisis and World Without The Flash

As The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event looms closer for the network, the latest trailer for the new season of The Flash teases the ways in which the universe will be ripped apart and what the world could look like without the hero. With the upcoming season of Arrow set to be its last, The Flash will have to pick up the slack of the Arrowverse of DC Comics TV shows, a task which might be more difficult in the fallout of the massive crossover, which will also include Supergirl, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow. Check out the new trailer above and tune in to the season premiere on Tuesday, October 8th.

Based on characters from DC’s The Flash. After the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator explosion, a dark matter lightning storm strikes Central City C.S.I. Barry Allen, bestowing him with super-human speed. For now, only a few close friends and associates know that Barry is literally the fastest man alive, but it won’t be long before the world learns that Barry Allen has become…The Flash.

While there are a number of grim possibilities for the upcoming season, star Grant Gustin teased that there might not be the fatalities you’re expecting.

“I can’t spoil too much because I haven’t read it yet,” Gustin told ComicBook.com earlier this summer. “I’ve been teased a lot from our guys what it’s going to be. The Monitor shows up at the end of our first episode and says the universe is in jeopardy and in order to save the universe, Barry Allen has to die. And Barry Allen doesn’t know about this deal Oliver made with the Monitor, either, so someone’s gonna die.”

Part of what made The Flash such a success is that, compared to the grim and gritty adventures of Arrow, this series added a lot more fun into the shared universe of superheroes. One of the series’ stars, Carlos Valdes, teased earlier this year the difficulties of evolving the series and keeping that sense of fun alive.

“This season, our show is getting kind of real, a little bit,” Valdes shared during a panel appearance. “Like it’s kind of growing up a little bit, as the fandom sort of grows up. And I think with that maturity comes some more difficult backstories and difficult characters, if you sort of catch my drift. So that’s definitely been the most recent challenge is ‘How do I honor that realness and that maturity and depth while also making sure that it doesn’t sort of sag the energy. So that it’s still exciting and funny and full of heart and everything that I think makes the show so popular.”

Tune in to the season premiere of The Flash on Tuesday, October 8th.

