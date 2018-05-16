‘The Flash’ Season Finale Teaser Released: “We Are The Flash”

The CW has released the teaser trailer for next week’s season finale of The Flash, titled “We Are The Flash.”

At the end of tonight’s episode, Clifford DeVoe (Neil Sandilands) began his Enlightenment Protocol, using Eobard Thawne’s futuristic version of Gideon to take over the STAR Labs satellites in order to do it.

Now, with moments before “The Enlightenment” removes free will from all of mankind and hours before Cecile gives birth to the latest West,

Promotional material for the episode promises that a “surprising ally” will join Team Flash in their fight against The Thinker in the finale.

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess as to who that ally could be, considering the direction that the season has gone in recent episodes. There’s a chance that it could be Marlize DeVoe/The Mechanic (Kim Engelbrecht), who definitely appeared to be at odds with her husband’s plan of “Enlightenment” in this week’s installment.

“Marlize DeVoe is the true believer,” executive producer Todd Helbing recently told ComicBook.com. “She was somebody that really wants to fix humanity and she really believes that, but as this season has progressed and DeVoe got more and more intelligent and less and less emotional — that’s the reason why he created the Weeper, was he knew that going gin, ‘I’m going to needs something to keep my wife by my side.’ But I don’t think that he even saw how detached emotionally he was going to become and how that was going to affect Marlize and the two of them.”

But with the title of the episode – a reference to a frequently-memed line that emerged earlier this season – it sounds like the ally could end up being a new sort of speedster — possibly the Mystery Girl, whose identity has kept fans in suspense since this year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover.

“You get the question answered as to who she is,” Helbing recently revealed. “There’s actually an extra little bonus where something happens where you’ll realize exactly how she’ll play a part in the future.”

You can view the official synopsis for “We Are The Flash” below.

SEASON FINALE — Team Flash gets help from a surprising ally in their battle against DeVoe (Neil Sandilands).

David McWhirter directed the episode written by Todd Helbing & Eric Wallace.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “We Are The Flash” will air on Tuesday, May 22nd.