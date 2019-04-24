The Flash: “Gone Rogue” Photos Show a Surprising Villain Team-Up

This week’s episode of The Flash took a pretty dark turn for one character, and now we have an idea of what comes next. The CW has released a batch of photos for “Gone Rogue”, the twentieth episode of the show’s fifth season.

The photos show Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) taking on a darker role now that she has tapped into the Negative Speed Force and returned to the present day. As the photos show, that will involve her forming an alliance with Bug-Eyed Bandit (Emily Kinney), Weather Witch (Reina Hardesty), and Rag Doll (Troy James).

Videos by ComicBook.com

For Kinney, next week’s episode marks the first appearance on The Flash in quite a while. Perhaps best known for her character on The Walking Dead in which a charming and soft-spoken character who, however time, evolved into a strong-willed person who nevertheless retained a sense of quiet outrage over the world’s injustices. That approach ultimately translated to an interesting one when it came to Kinney’s debut as Bug-Eyed Bandit in 2015.

“I do think that in this particular case, there was an outside element that helped me with the character, and that would be the costuming and the special effects and all of that,” Kinney told ComicBook.com at the time. “There are things about Brie that are very different from Beth. The way that she holds onto anger or holds onto a grudge, I think, is very different. I was able to key into different things, and so I feel like I’ll come across very different. It’s funny how just something like someone’s clothing and hair will make you clue into something about their personality. I think those will help people distinguish between Beth and Brie.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “Gone Rogue” below, and scroll through to check out the photos from the episode!

WEATHER WITCH, QUEEN BEE AND RAG DOLL RETURN TO CENTRAL CITY — Barry (Grant Gustin) continues to struggle with how he feels about Nora’s (Jessica Parker Kennedy) betrayal. Brie Larvan (guest star Emily Kinney), Joss Jackam (guest star Reina Hardesty) and Peter Merkel (guest star Troy James) return to Central City. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) makes a bold decision. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Joshua V. Gilbert.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Gone Rogue” will debut on April 30.

Dark!Nora

Can We Trust You?

Well Hello, Rag Doll

Looking Creepy as Always

New Friends!

Scheming

Iris and Cecile

What’s Up, Barry?

WestAllen

More Barry

The Wests

Nice Murder Board

What’s Going On?

Meanwhile, With Caitlin and Ralph

More Caitlin and Ralph

Slide 15